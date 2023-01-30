Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,107,000 after acquiring an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

