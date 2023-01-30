Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 1.81% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $382,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.