Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

