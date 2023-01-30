Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 934 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.3 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

