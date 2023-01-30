Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

