Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $126.06 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

