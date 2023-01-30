Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fisker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,547,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 667,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 26.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fisker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208 in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fisker Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of FSR opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

