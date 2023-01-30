Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in TransUnion by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 221,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 36,367 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82,863.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 735,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

