Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,531 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.98. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.51). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

