Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 22.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 22.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 217.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $112.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

