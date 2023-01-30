Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.68. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

