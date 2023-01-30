Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

