Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,241,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,965,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

