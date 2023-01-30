EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $341.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.72. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $496.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.20.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

