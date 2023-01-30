AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

