YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 3,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

YETI Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE YETI opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.51.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

