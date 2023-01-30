Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after buying an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

