Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,982,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 4,013,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,832.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDUAF. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $27.80 on Monday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.