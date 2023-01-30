Barclays Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $126.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $146.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.55.

NYSE KMB opened at $128.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.20. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

