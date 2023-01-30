Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Drops By 8.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,553,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,705,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

