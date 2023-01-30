Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 840 ($10.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.74) to GBX 748 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Beazley Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

