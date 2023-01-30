Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLYF shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 840 ($10.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.74) to GBX 748 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Featured Stories

