Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,022 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 745,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,924,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $84.22 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $5,848,121 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

