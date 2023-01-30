Mizuho Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.69.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.73. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.