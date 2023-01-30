Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,137,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,944,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.