Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,137,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,944,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0902 per share. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.