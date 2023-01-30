China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Youzan from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get China Youzan alerts:

China Youzan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHNVF opened at C$0.03 on Monday. China Youzan has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.