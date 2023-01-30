Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Drops By 6.7%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Biostage Stock Performance

Shares of Biostage stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. Biostage has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

