Wolfe Research Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $510.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $458.86 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.