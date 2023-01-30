BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,263,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTGOF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.29) to GBX 155 ($1.92) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

BT Group stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

