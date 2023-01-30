Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 1.39% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPHE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,019,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

