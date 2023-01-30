Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford Acquires 4,478 Shares

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford bought 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,108.83).

Creo Medical Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 19.95 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.77. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.86 ($2.21).

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

