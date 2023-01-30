Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford Acquires 4,478 Shares

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford bought 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,108.83).
Creo Medical Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Creo Medical Group stock opened at GBX 19.95 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.77. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.86 ($2.21).
About Creo Medical Group
