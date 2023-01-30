Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,388,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 4,779,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRPHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

