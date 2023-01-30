Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,315.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.