Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

