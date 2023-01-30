Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in January

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CCPPF)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.