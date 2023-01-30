Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

