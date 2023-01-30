Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.