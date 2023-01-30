Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

