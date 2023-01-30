Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 2,910 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $177.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $257.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

