Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,966 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

