Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

