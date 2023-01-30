First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Up 5.1 %

FHB stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.