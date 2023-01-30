LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 255,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $156.74 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

