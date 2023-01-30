Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.44.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

