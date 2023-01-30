Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Exelixis worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

