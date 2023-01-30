Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

