Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 273.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 63.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 201,237 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

Featured Stories

