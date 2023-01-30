Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 15,866 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $372.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.