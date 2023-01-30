Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $379.39 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

