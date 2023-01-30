Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pool worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 204.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Pool Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of POOL opened at $379.39 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pool (POOL)
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.