Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

J stock opened at $121.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

