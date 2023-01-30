Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,344 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Sanmina worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sanmina by 65.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sanmina by 95.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sanmina by 62.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.