Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $191.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

