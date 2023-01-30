Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,474.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 113,017 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $38.17 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

